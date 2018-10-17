Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Big Bird actor retiring after nearly 50 years

Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who has portrayed Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on "Sesame Street" since the program's 1969 premiere, announced that he is stepping down from the roles.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 3:28 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 3:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who has portrayed Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on "Sesame Street" since the program's 1969 premiere, announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from the roles.

The news was made public via "Sesame Street's" official Twitter account.

"Big Bird brought me so many places, opened my mind and nurtured my soul," Spinney said in a statement. "And I plan to be an ambassador for Sesame Workshop for many years to come. After all, we're a family! But now it's time for two performers that I have worked with and respected -- and actually hand-picked for the guardianship of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch -- to take my alter-egos into their hands and continue to give them life."

For many "Sesame" fans, it is the end of an era for a man whose characters helped to define their childhoods.

Spinney's five decades portraying the beloved characters left him in the shadows, even as Big Bird and Oscar became famous worldwide.

Big Bird visited China with Bob Hope in 1979 and even showed off his massive dancing skills with with the Rockettes and prima ballerina Cynthia Gregory.

The beloved bird, who stands more than eight feet tall has been feted with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrated with his likeness on a US postage stamp, and named a "Living Legend" in 2000 by the Library of Congress.

Spinney embraced his avian avatar, traveling the world, appearing in feature films and conducting symphonies in costume throughout the US, Australia and Canada.

He even met his wife of 45 years, Debra, on the "Sesame Street" set in 1973.

Sesame Workshop co-creator Joan Ganz Cooney hailed Spinney for his turn as the curmudgeonly puppet in a trash can, Oscar the Grouch.

"Caroll has been one of the leading lights of Sesame Street from the very beginning," she said. "His genius and his talent made Big Bird the most beloved yellow feathered friend across the globe. But the sheer artistry of Caroll is that he also brought Oscar to life and made him the most lovable Grouch in the world."

The roles brought Spinney, who is also an accomplished author and visual artist, acclaim.

He holds four honorary doctorates, a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award, six other Emmys, two Gold Records and two Grammy honors.

His life and career were documented in the widely-acclaimed 2014 film, "I Am Big Bird."

"Before I came to Sesame Street, I didn't feel like what I was doing was very important. Big Bird helped me find my purpose," Spinney said. "Even as I step down from my roles, I feel I will always be Big Bird. And even Oscar, once in a while! They have given me great joy, led me to my true calling -- and my wonderful wife! -- and created a lifetime of memories that I will cherish forever."

The show announced that Matt Vogel, "Sesame Street's" puppet captain, will take over the role of Big Bird.

Oscar the Grouch will be played by Eric Jacobson, a puppeteer who also performs Grover, Bert, and Guy Smiley for "Sesame Street," as well as Fozzie Bear and Miss Piggy for the Muppets.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Cooler and breezy, with more sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learn to Swim Program, Indian State University Rec. Center

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Woman freed from car struck by train

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Sunshine, but still below average. High: 56°

Image

NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Image

COOPER NEESE

Image

A cold front is on the way - Kevin explains

Image

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Image

'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids