Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Bombing in Crimea kills over a dozen

At least 13 people were killed and around 50 more injured following a possible terror attack in Russian-annexed Crimea, according to Russia.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 9:01 AM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 9:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 18 people were killed -- most of them teenagers -- and about 50 more injured following a bombing in Russian-annexed Crimea, according to Russia.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee told CNN in a statement that the blast was caused by an "unidentified explosive device" at a college in the city of Kerch -- where a new 19-kilometer bridge links Crimea to Russia.

Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement: "According to preliminary data, an unidentified explosive device packed with metal objects went off today in the dining room of the Kerch Polytechnic College."

It said information on the victims is being clarified and that "most of them are teenagers."

Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Crimean government, said the suspected perpetrator of the attack had taken his own life, according to remarks carried on Russian state television.

"The alleged killer shot himself dead, committed suicide," Aksyonov told Rossiya-24, adding that the suspect was a student at the same educational institution, and that his body was found in a library on the second floor.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the possibility that this was a terror attack "is being considered."

"The President has instructed the Ministry of Health and Emergency Services Ministry to take emergency measures to assist victims of this explosion, if necessary, to ensure the urgent transportation of seriously wounded patients to leading medical institutions of Russia, whether in Moscow or other cities," Peskov said.

Russian state media, quoting emergency-services officials, reported earlier that a suspected gas explosion at a technical college claimed several lives and injured dozens of people. State television channel Rossiya-24 said 200 military personnel had been sent to the site of the incident.

Crimea -- a peninsula south of Ukraine, which is surrounded by the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov -- was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

Aksyonov announced on Russian state TV there would be three days of mourning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler and breezy, with more sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Sunshine, but still below average. High: 56°

Image

NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Image

COOPER NEESE

Image

A cold front is on the way - Kevin explains

Image

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Image

'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

Image

Hey Kevin 10-16-18

Image

VU hosts big job fair

Image

United Way Child Care Impact

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids