Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Lady Gaga confirms her engagement to Carino

Lady Gaga has apparently confirmed her engagement to boyfriend, Christian Carino, by referencing her "fiancé, Christian" during a speech Monday at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 9:01 AM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 9:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bride is born?

Lady Gaga has apparently confirmed her engagement to boyfriend, Christian Carino, by referencing her "fiancé, Christian" during a speech Monday at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration.

The "A Star Is Born" actress wiped away a tear as she spoke and thanked "all the loved ones" in her life who take care of her every day.

Gaga and Carino, a talent agent, have been low-key about their relationship since they were first spotted together in January 2017.

It's been a big month for Gaga, who was honored at the Elle event and is earning rave reviews and Oscar buzz for her performance in "A Star Is Born" with Bradley Cooper.

The soundtrack to the film debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart this week, marking Gaga's her fifth chart-topper and Cooper's first.

Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, who she dated for four years before Kinney proposed on Valentine's Day 2015.

Gaga announced that she and Kinney were taking a break in 2016, following speculation they had split.

She posted a photo with the actor on Instagram at the time of her breakup with a caption that began, "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates."

"Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," Gaga wrote. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared."

Gaga used her Elle speech to talk about the role women play Hollywood and referenced her own experience with sexual assault.

"We women in Hollywood, we are voices," she said. "We have deep thoughts and ideas and beliefs and values about the world and we have the power to speak and be heard and fight back when we are silenced."

CNN has reached out to reps for Gaga for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler and breezy, with more sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Sunshine, but still below average. High: 56°

Image

NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Image

COOPER NEESE

Image

A cold front is on the way - Kevin explains

Image

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Image

'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

Image

Hey Kevin 10-16-18

Image

VU hosts big job fair

Image

United Way Child Care Impact

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids