Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

How 'The Conners' dealt with Roseanne's exit

Nearly five months since ABC's much-publicized axing of its "Roseanne" revival from its lineup, the network premiered "The Conners," a half hour spin-off framed around the fictional family of Roseanne Conner.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 2:31 AM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 2:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Warning: This story contains spoilers about the series premiere of "The Conners."

So, Roseanne was right.

Nearly five months since ABC's much-publicized axing of its "Roseanne" revival from its lineup, the network on Tuesday premiered "The Conners," a half hour spin-off framed around the fictional family of Roseanne Conner.

In the first episode, Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Roseanne's children are three weeks into dealing with the aftermath of her sudden death from what they believe to be a heart attack.

It doesn't take long, however, for the truth to come out: Roseanne died as a result of opioid abuse.

Roseanne Barr, whose Twitter tirade led to her dismissal from the show both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, said in September that this would be her character's fate. ABC did not comment at the time.

'The Conners' lays foundation for life after 'Roseanne'

Initially, Roseanne's family is in disbelief, particularly Dan, who says defensively that he had flushed her pills.

A prescription bottle reveals, however, that Roseanne had participated in an exchange of sorts with neighbors in order to get pain pills. And later, her family finds Roseanne's small stashes of medication around the house.

When Dan later confronts the woman (Mary Steenburgen) who exchanged pills with Roseanne, she's anguished. The uninsured neighbors are used to helping each other out, she tells him.

"I never would have given them to her if I knew she had a problem," she says to him. "I know what it's like to have that problem, so I'm sorry."

This conversation helps Dan, who has been unable to sleep in the bed he once shared with his wife since she died, find an ounce of peace.

"She was going to do what she was going to do," he says at one point. "She never listened to a damn person in her life."

It's an eerie line considering the real-life circumstances of the show's one-time star, but also effective.

By episode's end, "The Conners" makes it clear that the matriarch's presence remains important to the family but the reset button has been pressed. In new opening credits, Dan, daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Jackie take center stage.

With Dan now able to slumber upstairs, the show is eager it seems to put the drama that led to "Roseanne's" demise to bed as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Image

COOPER NEESE

Image

A cold front is on the way - Kevin explains

Image

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Image

'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

Image

Hey Kevin 10-16-18

Image

VU hosts big job fair

Image

United Way Child Care Impact

Image

Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Image

A nice Wednesday ahead, not as cold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids