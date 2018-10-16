President Donald Trump defended Saudi Arabia in an interview Tuesday, suggesting the wave of criticism the Middle Eastern kingdom has received over a missing Saudi journalist is premature.
"Here we go again with you know you're guilty until proven innocent," Trump told The Associated Press.
The AP's report said Trump compared the accusations against Saudi Arabia, which stands accusing of killing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, to the allegations against recently confirmed Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Related Content
- AP: Trump compares Saudi, Kavanaugh accusations
- Watergate reporters compare Trump, Nixon
- ACLU TV ads compare Kavanaugh to Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby
- Trump compares Flynn to Hillary Clinton
- Sen. Flake compares Trump's rhetoric to Stalin
- Ex-Treasury secretary compares Trump to Mussolini
- Trump compares Mueller probe to McCarthyism
- Trump tweets about Kavanaugh's accuser
- Trump unleashes on Kavanaugh accuser
- Trump: Kavanaugh accusation 'con game'
Scroll for more content...