Clear

Jim Jordan plans to run for GOP leadership even if Democrats take the House

Rep. Jim Jordan, the co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, would run for House minority leade...

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 5:08 PM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Jim Jordan, the co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, would run for House minority leader if Democrats capture the House of Representatives after the midterm elections next month.

Jordan, an Ohio Republican who has already announced he would run for speaker of the House if Republicans maintain control, is plotting to run for a leadership post no matter the results in November, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Jim Jordan

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Democratic Party

The person told CNN on Tuesday that while his focus remains on ensuring Republicans hold the majority, Jordan is still prepared to mount a bit for minority leader if Democrats win the speaker's gavel.

Jordan, often seen as a conservative agitator in the House, is considered a long shot for a leadership post. Under House rules, current Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, would only need a simple majority vote in the conference to win the minority leader slot, something he's already done to win his current job.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he'll step down at the end of his term in January. Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, endorsed McCarthy to replace him earlier this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids