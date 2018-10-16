Clear

What tension with Saudi Arabia means for investors

Investors are bracing for the possibility of Saudi Arabia using oil as a weapon.The kingdom is facing...

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 5:07 PM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 5:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investors are bracing for the possibility of Saudi Arabia using oil as a weapon.

The kingdom is facing threats of punishment over the unexplained disappearance of a Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, and is talking of retaliation if America imposes sanctions. A leading Saudi commentator has even hinted that oil could be used as a weapon.

Business, economy and trade

Business and industry sectors

Energy and utilities

Oil and gas industry

Banking, finance and investments

Financial markets and investing

Continents and regions

Middle East and North Africa

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

A rhetorical threat to withhold supplies could drive up prices, Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told CNN Business.

Saudi Arabia could go further, by "slow-walking" output increases to make up for reduced Iranian supplies when US sanctions on Tehran take effect next month, Croft added.

Rising oil prices would harm consumers, but they could give energy stocks a boost. Analysts are expecting energy companies to rake in monster earnings in the third quarter.

Binky Chadha, chief global strategist at Deutsche Bank Securities, will discuss what could happen next with CNN Business editor-at-large Richard Quest on "Markets Now" on Wednesday.

Chadha and Quest will also discuss the biggest risks to the market and the recent volatility.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNNMoney's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids