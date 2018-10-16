Clear

Trump, Stormy Daniels in Twitter spat after lawsuit dismissal

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 3:26 PM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 3:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A judge's decision to dismiss a defamation case by Stormy Daniels against Donald Trump led to a brief midday spectacle of the President of the United States trading Twitter barbs with the porn star -- and her lawyer jumping in to call Trump a "disgusting misogynist."

"'Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.' @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Daniels shot back on Twitter: "Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny."

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti, who has floated himself as a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, also weighed in on Twitter, calling Trump a "disgusting misogynist" and "an embarrassment to the United States."

"Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?" Avenatti continued.

Trump's jab at Daniels is the latest example of him using a woman's appearance to attack his female critics.

Daniels initially sued Trump over a nondisclosure agreement that she argued was null because Trump never signed the agreement himself. In the midst of the legal debate over the hush agreement, Trump said on Twitter that a story that Daniels recounted where she alleged a man had threatened her and warned her not to go public with her story about an alleged affair with Trump was "a total con job."

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit on Monday.

