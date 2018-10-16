Clear

Eminem takes 'Venom' to a whole new level

Eminem just took late-night TV performances to the next level, literally.On Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Li...

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 1:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eminem just took late-night TV performances to the next level, literally.

On Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the rapper performed "Venom" in a highly produced music video shot inside and on top of the Empire State Building. Eminem dropped some knowledge about the famous New York City landmark and included a cameo by Kimmel regular, Guillermo Rodriguez.

"Venom," which featured on the Marvel film of the same name, is Eminem's latest hit off his recently released album, "Kamikaze."

Related: Eminem's album 'Kamikaze' is on track to break records

The collection of tracks, produced by long-time collaborator Dr. Dre, marks Eminem's tenth studio album.

The rapper gets a little political with a reference to President Trump on the track, "The Ringer."

"Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / to meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him," he raps on "The Ringer. "Or ask if I'm linked to terrorists / I said, 'Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'"

