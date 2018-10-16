Clear

Instacart is now valued at $7 billion

Instacart continues to skyrocket.The on-demand grocery delivery company raised $600 million during it...

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 12:30 PM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 12:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Instacart continues to skyrocket.

The on-demand grocery delivery company raised $600 million during its latest funding round, the company announced. That puts its valuation at $7.6 billion.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Instacart

Retail and wholesale trade

Supermarkets and groceries

Amazon.com Inc

Whole Foods Market Inc

Instacart, which launched in 2012, provides customers a personal shopper that scours grocery store aisles, purchases items and delivers them.

It will use the cash to expand and market its operations throughout North America, and recruit engineers and product staff. The San Francisco-based company announced in September it would open a second research and development headquarters in Toronto.

The investment is a shot in the arm for a company that many thought would wilt under pressure from Amazon.

When Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017, Whole Foods was Instacart's largest grocery partner for online ordering and delivery.

But Amazon's growing grocery delivery service, AmazonFresh, provided a similar service. Amazon is also experimenting with a "click and collect" model that lets customers buy groceries online and pick them up at new AmazonFresh locations.

Although Instacart is still available at some Whole Foods locations, the company has continued to build out other partnerships. It now has deals with more than 300 national, regional and local retailers, including Kroger, Sam's Club, Publix, Albertsons and Walmart Canada, among others. (That's up from 135 partnerships in March 2017.)

"We believe that traditional retailers will lead the category online, as their brick and mortar stores are the most effective distribution centers for fulfillment of online grocery orders," said Dan Sundheim, founder of D1 Capital Partners in a press release. D1 Capital led the new round of funding.

In total, Instacart now services 15,000 grocery stores across 4,000 cities with 50,000 shoppers. Like with other gig economy startups, the company's pay and tipping structure for its on-demand shoppers has been the subject of controversy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids