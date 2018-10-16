Clear

Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Wisconsin girl after parents found dead

A 13-year-old girl is missing and believed in danger after her parents were found slain in their northwester...

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 10:42 AM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 10:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 13-year-old girl is missing and believed in danger after her parents were found slain in their northwestern Wisconsin home, authorities said.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Jayme Closs, whose parents were found dead in their home near Barron shortly after someone there called 911 early Monday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said.

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Midwestern United States

North America

Society

The Americas

United States

Wisconsin

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kidnappings and abductions

Investigators are trying to find out not only where the girl is, but what led to her parents' deaths.

"At the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound -- that's our goal," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told CNN affiliate WQOW.

During the 911 call, the dispatcher heard someone in the background yelling for help, Fitzgerald told CNN affiliate WCCO.

No one talked to the dispatcher directly, and investigators don't know who called, the sheriff told WQOW.

When deputies arrived, they found Jayme's parents -- James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46 -- dead, the sheriff's department said. Fitzgerald said he couldn't immediately say how the couple died, but gunshots were involved, WQOW reported.

"We believe Jayme was in the house when this took place," Fitzgerald told WCCO.

Jayme Closs is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has green eyes and blond or strawberry hair, the sheriff's department said.

Barron, a city of 3,400, is about 75 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

Image

A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids