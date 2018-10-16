Clear

Officer charged with rape during traffic stop

A Maryland police officer has been arrested and charged with rape after allegedly assaulting a woman during a traffic stop.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 10:50 AM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 10:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Maryland police officer has been arrested and charged with rape after allegedly assaulting a woman during a traffic stop.

Ryan Macklin, a six-year veteran of the Prince George's County Police Department, was taken into custody Monday evening, according to a news release from the department.

He has been suspended without pay, the department said, and has been charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, perverted practice, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

Police said Macklin pulled the woman over at about 1 a.m. on Thursday. During the stop, police said, Macklin forced the woman "to perform a sexual act" while they were both in the woman's car in a parking lot. Police said Macklin was on duty, in uniform and driving a marked police cruiser at the time.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a news conference that the woman came forward "several hours" after the incident with the encouragement of friends. Police said they do not know why Macklin allegedly targeted the driver.

"The charges against this officer are highly troubling," Stawinski said. "Officers take an oath to protect others, not to abuse their authority in order to victimize someone. Those who live and work in Prince George's County deserve the very best from the men and women of this department."

Stawinski said police have information that suggests "there may be additional people impacted by this officer's conduct." As a result, police ask anyone with information about this incident, Macklin or any related conduct to call 301-772-4795.

It is unclear whether Macklin has retained a lawyer.

Macklin is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, police said. According to the department's website, he was honored as patrol officer of the month at least two times in 2014, in March and September.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

Image

A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids