Hospital gives children electric cars so they can drive themselves to operations

A hospital in England has come up with a creative way to make operations a little less daunting for children, by providing them with miniature electric cars.

Children will now be able to drive themselves to the operating room at The Childrens Hospital at Leicester Royal Infirmary in England's East Midlands.

"Surgery can be an extremely daunting time for most people, let alone a child," Julie Clerc, head nurse at University Hospitals of Leicester, said in a statement.

"We wanted to think of ways that would make the trip (from the ward to the operating theater) more enjoyable for the younger children."

Children at the hospital receive a range of treatment -- from surgery to cancer treatment, emergencies and broken bones.

Five electric cars and one remote-control car were donated by Sturgess Motor Group. The local family-run dealership provided the hospital with a mini Fiat 500, Alfa Romeo 4C, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Type, a Range Rover and a remote-control Land Rover Defender.

Helen Shaw, the hospital's operating theater practitioner, said staff had previously donated money to buy a car for the children, but it had become broken and they couldn't afford to replace it. That's when Sturgess Motor Group became involved.

"(The hospital) have taken care of members of the Sturgess family, and this was our way we felt that we could give back," Chief Executive Chris Sturgess said.

Sturgess added that it was an honor to deliver the cars and make a child's experience at the hospital "less daunting whilst going to the operating theater."

The hospital said that once the vehicles are checked, children will be able to use the vehicles for their journey to surgery.