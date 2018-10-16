Clear

Walmart trims profit outlook after Flipkart purchase

Walmart warned investors Tuesday that its acquisition of Flipkart will hurt its quarterly profit.Walm...

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 9:30 AM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 9:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Walmart warned investors Tuesday that its acquisition of Flipkart will hurt its quarterly profit.

Walmart agreed to pay $16 billion for a 77% stake in the company earlier this year. Flipkart is India's top online retailer and gives Walmart access to a market it has been trying to crack for years.

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Flipkart

Walmart

Walmart said the purchase will cut earnings by 25 cents a share, or about $740 million, in the current quarter.

The company also said sales at US stores could be a bit softer than the 3% it estimated earlier this year. Walmart is now predicting sales to grow between 2.5% to 3% at stores open at least a year.

The guidance didn't seem to bother investors. Shares of Walmart (WMT) were stable in pre-market trading.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

Image

A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids