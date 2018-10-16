Walmart trims profit outlook after Flipkart purchase

Walmart warned investors Tuesday that its acquisition of Flipkart will hurt its quarterly profit.
Walmart agreed to pay $16 billion for a 77% stake in the company earlier this year. Flipkart is India's top online retailer and gives Walmart access to a market it has been trying to crack for years.
Walmart said the purchase will cut earnings by 25 cents a share, or about $740 million, in the current quarter.
The company also said sales at US stores could be a bit softer than the 3% it estimated earlier this year. Walmart is now predicting sales to grow between 2.5% to 3% at stores open at least a year.
The guidance didn't seem to bother investors. Shares of Walmart (WMT) were stable in pre-market trading.
