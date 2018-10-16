Clear

How China's video game crackdown caused a $200 billion stock wipeout for Tencent

China's crackdown on video games has hammered one of its most valuable companies. And it's unclear when the ...

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 9:30 AM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 9:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China's crackdown on video games has hammered one of its most valuable companies. And it's unclear when the situation will improve.

Shares of Tencent (TCEHY), a huge technology and entertainment conglomerate, are down about 40% from their peak in January. Its epic stock plunge has wiped out more than $230 billion in market value.

Asia

Big Ten Conference

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

China

Companies

Computer science and information technology

Continents and regions

East Asia

NCAA

Software and applications

Sports organizations and teams

Technology

Tencent Holdings Limited

Video games

The decline has been enough to push Tencent out of the world's 10 biggest companies. It's now No. 11, according to data from Refinitiv. As recently as March, it ranked fifth, eclipsing corporate giants like Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB), Facebook (FB) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

China is the world's biggest gaming market, and Tencent is the world's biggest gaming company. But investors are worried that Chinese authorities will extend into next year a freeze on approving licenses that allow companies to make money from new online games.

Tencent shares in Hong Kong have fallen more than 2% so far this week. It has also suffered recently from the broader sell-off in global tech stocks.

But the uncertainty over when the Chinese government will start approving new game licenses again remains a key problem for Tencent shares, analysts at investment bank Daiwa Capital Markets said in a research note Monday. They expect the company to report a 20% drop in revenue from its mobile gaming business for the third quarter of 2018.

There are other concerns hanging over Tencent, which owns WeChat, China's most popular messaging platform.

China's Education Ministry announced in August that it would "control" how many new games come online and look into setting up a system to remind users about which games are appropriate for users of different ages. It said the measures are part of an effort to reduce nearsightedness in children and adolescents.

Tencent reported a rare decline in profit in August, blaming the drop mainly on regulators not approving licenses for new games.

But if approvals resume soon, that could prompt a turnaround.

The Daiwa analysts, who recommend buying the stock at its current levels, said they believe the company has strong long-term growth prospects. They highlighted the vast number of people who use Tencent's products (WeChat has more than 1 billion users) and the company's "superior" ability to make money out of them.

Tencent did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

Image

A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids