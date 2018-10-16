Cooper: Trump eager to back Saudi denials

Check out the giant floating pipe that's trying to pick up all the plastic trash in the middle of the Pacific. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh this morning. He's expected to meet with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia is prepping a report admitting that Khashoggi was killed during an interrogation that went wrong, sources told CNN. Khashoggi's family, US political leaders and the international community want an independent inquiry. President Trump, after a phone conversation with King Salman, floated the idea that perhaps "rogue killers" may have been behind Khashoggi's apparent death.

2. Hurricane Michael

The death toll from Hurricane Michael rose to 19 after a body was found in Mexico Beach. But there is some good news. The number of missing dropped down to three, the city's police chief said. Earlier, authorities said they didn't know where 30 to 35 people were in the hard-hit coastal town. President Trump toured some of the worst-hit areas in Florida and Georgia. More than 230,000 customers remain without power almost a week after Michael devastated this part of the Florida Panhandle as a powerful Category 5 storm. Schools in at least eight Florida counties remain closed because of the damage.

3. Yemen

The conflict in Yemen doesn't generate a ton of headlines, but it should. This grinding battle between Arab allies led by Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels backed by Iran has excaberated already dreadful conditions in the Middle East's poorest country. Now comes word that almost 12 million people face starvation as fighting intensifies around the port city of Hodeidah, which is an important aid delivery link, the World Food Programme said. And a UN official said unless the fighting stops, Yemen might endure the worst famine the world has seen in a century.

4. Tanzania kidnapping

Africa's youngest billionaire has been kidnapped. Mohammed Dewji, 43, a business tycoon from Tanzania, was snatched up last week by a pair of gunmen as he left a hotel gym in Dar es Salaam. Police say they haven't received a ransom demand yet. About 20 men have been arrested so far in connection with the kidnapping. Dewji's family is offering one billion shillings (about $440,000) in reward money. Dewji, who runs a massive family business with holdings in textile and food and beverage manufacturing, has a net worth of about $1.5 billion.

5. Paul Allen

Tributes poured in from the worlds of technology, sports and business as word got out that Paul Allen had died of complications related to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Allen, 65, was the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft. He founded that iconic computer company in 1975 with Bill Gates, who said he was "heartbroken" by the death of one of his "oldest and dearest friends." But Allen was more than a tech guy. He bought two pro sports teams, the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. He was also a philanthropist who gave away more than $2 billion of his fortune to charity. Read more about his remarkable life here.

