Maryland police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop

A Maryland police officer has been arrested and charged with rape after allegedly assaulting a woman during a traffic stop.
Ryan Macklin, a six-year veteran of the Prince George's County Police Department, was taken into custody Monday evening, according to a news release from the department.
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Law enforcement
Maryland
Misconduct
North America
Northeastern United States
Police misconduct
Policing and police forces
Sex crimes
Sexual assault
Sexual misconduct
Society
The Americas
United States
Human rights
Human rights violations
Human trafficking
International relations and national security
Slavery
He has been suspended without pay, the department said, and has been charged with first degree rape, second degree rape, perverted practice, second degree assault and fourth degree sex offense.
Police said Macklin pulled the woman over at about 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. During the stop, police said, Macklin forced the woman "to perform a sexual act" while they were both in the woman's car in a nearby parking lot. Police said Macklin was on duty, in uniform and driving a marked police cruiser at the time.
Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a news conference Monday that the woman came forward "several hours" after the incident with the encouragement of friends. Police said they do not know why Macklin targeted the driver.
"The charges against this officer are highly troubling," Stawinski said. "Officers take an oath to protect others, not to abuse their authority in order to victimize someone. Those who live and work in Prince George's County deserve the very best from the men and women of this department."
Stawinski also said police have information that suggests "there may be additional people impacted by this officer's conduct." As a result, police ask anyone with information about this incident, Macklin or any related conduct to call 301-772-4795.
It is unclear if Macklin has retained a lawyer.
Macklin is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, police said. According to the department's website, he was honored as Patrol Officer of the Month at least two times in 2014, in March and September.
Related Content
- Maryland police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
- Police officer investigated for rape
- Maryland school officer stops armed student who shot 2 others
- Police officer dragged by car during traffic stop
- Georgia police officer resigns over treatment of woman during traffic stop
- Black man films traffic stop with police
- Motorcyclists stop traffic to help woman cross Arizona street
- Motorcyclists stop traffic to help woman cross Mesa street
- Lone resource officer's quick action stopped the Maryland school shooter within seconds
- Police: Lone suspect in Maryland shooting dead