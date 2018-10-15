Clear
Meghan and Harry kick off Australia tour with baby gifts and koala visit

It's been less than 24-hours since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 11:47 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 11:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's been less than 24-hours since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were expecting their first child, but the royal couple are already being showered in baby gifts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began the first day of their first Australian tour with an official welcome ceremony at Admiralty House in Sydney, where they were presented with some quintessentially Aussie gifts -- a pair of baby Ugg boots and a kangaroo doll.

The gifts were given to Meghan and Harry by Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, Queen Elizabeth II's official representative in Australia, and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

Megan, 37, and Harry, 34, announced the pregnancy Monday, just hours after they landed in Sydney. Tuesday marks their first public appearance since announcing the news.

The tour coincides with the third Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded veterans and members of the military created by Prince Harry in 2014.

The royal couple met with representatives of the countries competing in the games, which will be held in Sydney this year, at Admiralty House.

Meghan and Harry also visited Sydney's Targona Zoo, where they were introduced to two Koalas who recently gave birth to joeys Meghan and Harry, named to mark the royal visit.

They then traveled across the harbor by boat to the Sydney Opera House. Inside, they watched a a performance by the Bangarra Dance Theatre, an acclaimed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander modern dance company.

After the performance, Harry and Meghan met with well-wishers outside the famed building, many of whom had been waiting for hours in the Sydney sun to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Harry and Meghan then spent some time shaking hands and chatting with members of the crowd, which was estimated to number between 3,500 to 4,000 people according to CNN affiliate Nine News Australia.

One of them was 98-year-old Sydney resident Daphne Dunne, who had met Harry during his previous visits, according to Nine News. The two shared a hug and then Harry introduced her to Meghan.

Many of those in attendance were reportedly carrying gifts for the couple's baby.

