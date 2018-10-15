Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Thai cave boys surprised by their hero Zlatan on US talk show 'Ellen'

The Thai soccer team whose escape from a waterlogged cave transfixed the world appeared on the US talk show ...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 11:47 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 11:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Thai soccer team whose escape from a waterlogged cave transfixed the world appeared on the US talk show "Ellen" on Monday, where they had a surprise meeting with their hero soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Dressed in the jerseys of their "Wild Boars" soccer team, the 12 young Thai boys and their coach joined host Ellen DeGeneres to discuss their tense rescue in July.

Football (Soccer)

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

International cave diving experts evacuated the team members one-by-one through the submerged cave system, in a carefully coordinated operation that captured the world's attention.

As a present, DeGeneres gifted each of the team a personalized soccer jersey with her logo on the front. Then, after asking who their favorite player was, the host revealed football star Ibrahimovic.

Amid excited smiles from the Thai team, Ibrahimovic high-fived all the players before complimenting them on their bravery.

"I thought I was brave, but these kids, this team, is more braver than me ... This is probably the best team in the world," he said.

Speaking through a Thai translator, the boys and their coach took turns answering questions. They said they didn't know their rescue was being so closely watched until they arrived in the hospital following their escape.

When DeGeneres asked if it was true that three boys had their birthdays while being stuck in the cave, there was a groan of sympathy from the audience.

Then the translator corrected her that it was actually four boys. "Happy birthday!" DeGeneres said, followed by applause. The boys elaborated later that they didn't celebrate their birthdays while they were in the cave.

Courtesy of DeGeneres, the Thai boys were then given passes to see Ibrahimovic play in his next game with the LA Galaxy football club.

Asked what they wanted to do in the future, the boys said they wanted to receive a "good education" and get "good jobs." "(Also to) be a professional soccer player so that they can take care of their families," the translator said, to applause.

The team's appearance follows an earlier trip to the Youth Olympic Summer Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they toured soccer club River Plate's Monumental stadium.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

Image

A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday

Image

Time to get those jackets out! We are under a freeze warning

Image

Helping with the cost of car repairs

Image

Salvation Army Christmas signups

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids