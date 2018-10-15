Clear
Winona Ryder Fast Facts

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 8:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Oscar-nominated actress Winona Ryder.

Personal:
Birth date: October 29, 1971

Birth place: Winona, Minnesota

Birth name: Winona Laura Horowitz

Father: Michael Horowitz, rare books dealer

Mother: Cynthia (Istas) Horowitz

Other Facts:
She has been nominated for an Academy Award two times: Once for "The Age of Innocence" and once for "Little Women."

Ryder received a Grammy nomination for her spoken recording of "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl."

Timeline:
1986 - Makes her film debut in "Lucas."

October 6, 2000 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

December 12, 2001 - Is arrested at the Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue, charged with four felony counts and is released on $20,000 bail.

June 14, 2002 - At her arraignment, Ryder enters a not guilty plea

October 16, 2002 - Drug charges against Ryder are dismissed.

October 24 2002 - Ryder's trial begins.

November 6, 2002 - The jury reaches a verdict after five hours of deliberation. Ryder is found not guilty of burglary, guilty of vandalism and guilty of grand theft.

December 6, 2002 - Ryder is sentenced to three years probation, psychological and drug counseling, 480 hours of community service and $10,000 in fines and restitution.

June 18, 2004 - A judge reduces the charges against Ryder from felonies to misdemeanors as she has completed 480 hours of community service at the City of Hope Cancer Center.

2016-2017 - Stars in Netflix's series "Stranger Things."

