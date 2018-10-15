Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has died, his investment firm Vulcan said Monday. He was 65."It is wi...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 7:18 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 7:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has died, his investment firm Vulcan said Monday. He was 65.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our founder Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts," Vulcan said in a statement.

Business figures

Companies

Deaths and fatalities

Microsoft

Paul Allen

Society

Allen died in Seattle from complications related to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had just announced two weeks ago that he was being treated for the disease.

Allen also owned two professional sports teams, NFL's Seattle Seahawks and the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.

"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level," Allen's sister, Jody Allen, said in a statement on behalf of his family. "He was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. "

Allen was treated for the cancer in 2009, and had been in remission. Two weeks ago, he said he planned "on fighting this aggressively" while continuing to work on his various projects and his sports teams.

Allen founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975 and left in 1983, when he was treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, like the less-common Hodgkin's disease, is a cancer of the lymphatic system.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

Image

A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday

Image

Time to get those jackets out! We are under a freeze warning

Image

Helping with the cost of car repairs

Image

Salvation Army Christmas signups

Image

Million of dollars set to go to Sullivan project

Image

New store set to open in former Carson's

Image

Sears at Honey Creek Mall is set to close

Image

More details on weekend house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure