Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

This 'Sand Palace' was one of the few Mexico Beach houses that survived Hurricane Michael

Flooded homes. Destroyed roofs. Debris strewn everywhere.Mexico Beach, Florida, was flattened by Hurr...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 5:38 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 5:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Flooded homes. Destroyed roofs. Debris strewn everywhere.

Mexico Beach, Florida, was flattened by Hurricane Michael last week. But amid the incredible destruction, one home stood high on stilts above the wreckage, appearing largely untouched and gleaming in the sun.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Beaches

Continents and regions

Destinations and attractions

Hurricane Michael

Hurricanes

Latin America

Mexico

Natural disasters

North America

Points of interest

Severe weather

The Americas

Tropical storms

Weather

The home is known as the Sand Palace. It's a three-story, four-bedroom, 4½ bath vacation rental and has its own Facebook page.

Though its roof and most windows and doors remain intact, the house was not unscathed.

In a Facebook post, it was reported that the ground floor and the stairs up to the middle floor are gone, along with windows in one of the bedrooms.

All the utilities have to be redone, and one of the heating and air units is gone, too.

Still, that's a far cry from the destruction of much of the neighborhood.

The town has about 1,200 residents, and officials were still looking for residents who have not been accounted for.

This is not the only time a single home stood out among storm destruction. After Hurricane Ike assaulted Gilchrist, Texas, in September 2008, photos of a house standing among the rubble created a minor internet sensation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Rainy and cool with early frost. Sunshine coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salvation Army Christmas signups

Image

Million of dollars set to go to Sullivan project

Image

New store set to open in former Carson's

Image

Sears at Honey Creek Mall is set to close

Image

More details on weekend house fire

Image

Police identify suspicious Vincennes man

Image

Greene County Homicide latest

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Oct 10th Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Wildlife services help bear with jar stuck on its head

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure