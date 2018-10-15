Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

One billion Tanzanian shilling reward for abducted billionaire

The family of kidnapped Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji offered a $440,000 reward for information on hi...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 3:57 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The family of kidnapped Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji offered a $440,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Mohammed Dewji, 43, was kidnapped by two gunmen as he left the gym of Colosseum Hotel in Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania last Thursday.

Africa

Business figures

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Eastern Africa

Kidnappings and abductions

Mohammed Dewji

Tanzania

Police said the abductors, who are believed to be foreign nationals, drove into the hotel and opened fire before bundling Dewji into a car and speeding off.

The kidnappers accessed the gym through the hotel gates that police believe to have been left open deliberately.

"The family would also like to assure any person(s) giving information that all of this will remain strictly confidential and shall stay solely between person(s) and the family," according to family spokesman Azim Dewji.

Police told CNN Monday they have yet to receive a ransom demand for the young billionaire.

Around 20 men have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The motive for the kidnapping is still unknown.

Dewji is Africa's youngest billionaire and runs the METL group, a family business founded by his father in the 1970s, that operates across six African countries.

The pan-African conglomerate has massive holdings in textile and food and beverage manufacturing businesses across Africa.

Dewji popularly called Mo, launched a beverage brand called Mo Cola to compete with Coca Cola in 2014.

According to Forbes Magazine has a net worth of $1.5 billion making him Africa's youngest billionaire.

In 2016, Dewji signed The Giving Pledge in 2016 and promised to donate at least half his fortune to philanthropic causes.

He served two terms in the Tanzania parliament before he resigned in 2015 to dedicate more time to the family business.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Rainy and cool with early frost. Sunshine coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Oct 10th Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Wildlife services help bear with jar stuck on its head

Image

Sheriff's deputies use Doritos to round up pig

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Harry and Meghan are Expecting!

Image

NAACP hosting meeting to help voters

Image

Migraine treatment aimed to stop pain before it starts

Image

Indiana hospitals fined for patient readmissions

Image

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure