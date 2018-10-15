Clear

Kanye and Kim meet Ugandan President Museveni -- and gift him a pair of sneakers

President Yoweri Museveni has met Kanye West and and his wife, reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian West at State...

President Yoweri Museveni has met Kanye West and and his wife, reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian West at State House Entebbe.

They were accompanied by Kanye's father, Raymond West.

Kanye, an American rapper has been in Uganda since last Friday shooting a video in Murchison game park -- home to a wide variety of wildlife species and a falls of River Nile on its course to Sudan through the Albertine region.

According to Deputy President's Press Secretary, Linda Nabusayi, post on her Facebook page, Kanye presented a gift of white sneakers to President Museveni.

Museveni also gave them a book titled "Uganda, Gifted by Nature" about Uganda's tourism and natural resources.

The president thanked the rapper for the footwear and said they held discussions on how to promote tourism in Uganda.

"I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa," Museveni said in a tweet.

Museveni's children Maj. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Diana Kamuntu led Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West and daughter, North to the statehouse on Monday.

Kanye West announced his trip to Africa abruptly last week, where he said he was going to complete his next album, Yandi.

"We have to go to what is known as Africa. We have to go and find out what it is really called and just grab the soil ....... And have my kids stay up in the studio. And have the mic open in the studio so you can hear nature while we are recording," Kanye said during the interview with TMZ.

Kanye who has been sharing videos on his visit, live-tweeted one of his recording and shared a video where he was wrapped in Ugandan flag colors.

A video of the American rapper dancing to an Afrobeats song by Nigerian music stars Mystro and Wizkid has gone viral and inspired some spoof Kanye in Africa dances on social media.

Many Ugandans on social media said Kanye and Kim's visit could help boost the country's tourism industry, which is a major source of revenue and foreign investment for the east African nation.

Kanye West has 12.4 million followers on Twitter. While his wife Kim Kardashian, a reality TV star has around 119 million followers on Instagram and 59.4 million Twitter.

