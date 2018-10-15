Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 2:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Trump says "rogue killers" could be behind the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi after a call with Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been sent to meet with the King on Trump's orders.

-- Some of the biggest names in US business and finance have canceled plans to attend a big investment conference in Saudi Arabia because of Khashoggi's disappearance. Here's a list of people who are still planning to participate or refuse to talk about their plans.

-- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her first child, the UK's royal family has announced. A statement from Kensington Palace said the baby is expected in the spring. Queen Elizabeth II will be the child's great-grandmother.

-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren has released the results of a DNA analysis showing that she has distant Native American ancestry. Trump mocked Warren in July over the purported heritage.

-- Hurricane Michael decimated Mexico Beach, Florida, and dozens of residents are still nowhere to be found. Search crews are sifting precariously through heavy rubble in search of about 30 to 35 people, the city's police chief said.

-- The Connors are coming back to prime time sans their opinionated matriarch, Roseanne. "The Connors" sitcom serves a re-reboot after the "Roseanne" was canceled due to original star Roseanne Barr's racist and bizarre tweets. "The Conners" premieres Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

-- Global warming will lead to substantial decreases in barley crop yields, causing beer shortages and a sharp rise in the price of a pint, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Plants.

--Sears, the store that changed the way Americans shopped, has filed for bankruptcy. Here's a timeline of the historic retail chain's major moments.

