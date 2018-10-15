Clear

John Bolton's chief of staff out at National Security Council

A top National Security Council aide is leaving the White House after serving just a few months as national ...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 2:17 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 2:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A top National Security Council aide is leaving the White House after serving just a few months as national security adviser John Bolton's chief of staff.

Fred Fleitz, who joined the administration this summer, will soon return to the Center for Security Policy, the conservative think tank where he worked as vice president for policy prior to leaving for the NSC post.

Fred Fleitz

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

John Bolton

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

"Fred Fleitz is a longtime friend and adviser. He's been a valuable member of the National Security Council team. I wish him the best with his next endeavor," Bolton said in a statement to CNN.

Fleitz will return as president and CEO of the Center for Security Policy starting in January 2019, according to the think tank. His first day back at the organization, however, will be November 1 -- one day after he officially leaves the White House, according to a senior administration official.

Critics have accused the Center for Security Policy of promoting anti-Muslim views.

Its controversial founder and current leader, Frank Gaffney, will transition into the role of executive chairman after Fleitz succeeds him, the group said on Monday.

The staff shake-up comes as the National Security Council grapples with the complicated issue of Saudi Arabia's suspected involvement in the alleged killing of a Saudi journalist and government critic earlier this month.

Bolton brought in several staffers after he became President Donald Trump's national security adviser in May. Fleitz, who also served as Bolton's chief during the Bush administration, is the first of Bolton's senior hires to leave the council.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Rainy and cool with early frost. Sunshine coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Oct 10th Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Wildlife services help bear with jar stuck on its head

Image

Sheriff's deputies use Doritos to round up pig

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Harry and Meghan are Expecting!

Image

NAACP hosting meeting to help voters

Image

Migraine treatment aimed to stop pain before it starts

Image

Indiana hospitals fined for patient readmissions

Image

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

Image

Firefighters respond to Terre Haute house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure