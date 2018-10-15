Clear

'Transparent' to end with musical episode

"Transparent" will end on lots of notes -- musical ones.Creator Jill Soloway...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 2:17 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 2:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Transparent" will end on lots of notes -- musical ones.

Creator Jill Soloway told the New York Times, "This idea of music rescuing our family was all there."

Arts and entertainment

Movies

"So we're like, let's just keep blowing on the flame," Soloway said. "The Pfeffermans will live on, and that's what kept us going and then Jen Salke [head of Amazon Studios] sat down with me and told me, 'It's going to be OK.' So we just kept singing.'"

Soloway said the two-hour musical movie will be shot later this year and air on Amazon next fall.

"It will hopefully feel like 'Jesus Christ Superstar' mixed with 'La La Land' mixed with 'Flight of the Conchords' with something more Jewish thrown in," Soloway added. "A little 'Yentl.'"

The series followed the life of a retired college professor who comes out to her family as transgender.

"Transparent" is ending after after five seasons following the loss of its star, Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired in February after allegations of sexual harassment.

Jeffrey Tambor not returning for Season 5 of 'Transparent'

Soloway described feeling "so angry" about the controversy and hasn't spoken to Tambor since his departure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Rainy and cool with early frost. Sunshine coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Oct 10th Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Wildlife services help bear with jar stuck on its head

Image

Sheriff's deputies use Doritos to round up pig

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Harry and Meghan are Expecting!

Image

NAACP hosting meeting to help voters

Image

Migraine treatment aimed to stop pain before it starts

Image

Indiana hospitals fined for patient readmissions

Image

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

Image

Firefighters respond to Terre Haute house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure