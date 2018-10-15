Clear

Vincent Kompany's father becomes first black mayor in Belgium

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has congratulated his father on becoming the first black elected may...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 10:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has congratulated his father on becoming the first black elected mayor in Belgium.

The 71-year-old Pierre Kompany, who arrived in Belgium as refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1975, won 28.38% of the vote to top the polls in the municipality of Ganshoren, in north-west Brussels.

Belgium

Brussels

Continents and regions

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Heads of government

Mayors

Western Europe

Politics

Belgian international Vincent celebrated the historic appointment with a video on Instagram alongside his brother Francois, who plays for Belgian side KSV Roeselare.

"He is the first black mayor in Brussels," Kompany said. "It has never happened before. It's historic. We are all happy. Congratulations to my dad."

Read: Mamadou Sakho - From humble beginnings to 'giving back'

Read: Rafael Nadal helps clear up after Majorca floods

The video was accompanied by a short caption: "History! We are so proud of you dad. Came over from the DR Congo, as a refugee, in 1975!"

"Now gained the trust of your local community becoming the first ever black elected mayor in Belgium! It was long overdue but it's progress. Massive congrats!"

Following his arrival in Belgium, Mr Kompany established a successful career as a mechanical engineer before stepping into politics.

He is already an existing counselor and MP in the Brussels parliament.

After the victory, Mr Kompany said he wanted "an intergenerational community in which young people and the elderly go hand in hand with each other."

History of politics

His son, Vincent, has been vocal about his country's politics in the past. Following the 2015 Paris attacks, which were linked back to Brussels, Kompany was critical of the city's politicians.

"Politically, a lot of mistakes have happened over the years," Kompany told CNN.

"The way the entire city is structured is favorable for a lot of people to fall out of the system. We have a city divided into 19 boroughs, with 19 mayors.

"I only used to see politicians in our neighborhoods once every six years when they needed to come for votes.

"Then and now something would pop up out of the ground and somebody cut a red ribbon to say that we've done this for the community.

"But I have really struggled to see a real concern, a genuine desire to be a part of making those neighborhoods."

Only last week he tweeted a picture highlighting the lack of diversity in the Belgium government.

"Still very little multiculturality in our dear government. This also reflects a non-existent diversity at all levels of power in Belgium," he wrote.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Kompany has recently studied for a Masters in Business Administration, graduating after four years of part-time study at the Alliance Manchester Business School.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Rainy and cool with early frost. Sunshine coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wildlife services help bear with jar stuck on its head

Image

Sheriff's deputies use Doritos to round up pig

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Harry and Meghan are Expecting!

Image

NAACP hosting meeting to help voters

Image

Migraine treatment aimed to stop pain before it starts

Image

Indiana hospitals fined for patient readmissions

Image

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

Image

Firefighters respond to Terre Haute house fire

Image

Police investigating after search warrant served in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure