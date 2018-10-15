Clear

Here's who is still planning to attend Saudi Arabia's big conference

Some of the biggest names in US business and finance ...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 11:17 AM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 11:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some of the biggest names in US business and finance have canceled plans to attend a big investment conference in Saudi Arabia because of the unexplained disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Washington Post columnist hasn't been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Turkey claims he was killed in the consulate, an allegation Saudi Arabia firmly denies.

Business executives

Labor and employment

Workers and professionals

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Saudi Arabia

Blackstone Group

Companies

The conference, known as "Davos in the desert," is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to transform the oil-dependent economy.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and the heads of America's top investment firms — Blackrock and Blackstone — are among the leading figures who have decided to stay away. But several other senior global executives and officials are still going, or are refusing to talk about their plans.

Here's a list of people who are still planning to participate:

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde

EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Lévy

These executives have not yet commented on whether they still plan to attend:

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son

HSBC CEO John Flint

Glencore Chairman Tony Hayward

MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga

London Stock Exchange CEO David Schwimmer

Societe Generale CEO Frédéric Oudéa

BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre

Standard Chartered CEO William Winters

Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin

These are the high-profile participants who have pulled out of the Saudi conference:

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish

Thrive CEO Ariana Huffington

Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim

Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong

Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes

New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Rainy and cool with early frost. Sunshine coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wildlife services help bear with jar stuck on its head

Image

Sheriff's deputies use Doritos to round up pig

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Harry and Meghan are Expecting!

Image

NAACP hosting meeting to help voters

Image

Migraine treatment aimed to stop pain before it starts

Image

Indiana hospitals fined for patient readmissions

Image

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

Image

Firefighters respond to Terre Haute house fire

Image

Police investigating after search warrant served in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure