Here's who is still planning to attend Saudi Arabia's big conference

Some of the biggest names in US business and finance have canceled plans to attend a big investment conference in Saudi Arabia because of the unexplained disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Washington Post columnist hasn't been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Turkey claims he was killed in the consulate, an allegation Saudi Arabia firmly denies.

The conference, known as "Davos in the desert," is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to transform the oil-dependent economy.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and the heads of America's top investment firms — Blackrock and Blackstone — are among the leading figures who have decided to stay away. But several other senior global executives and officials are still going, or are refusing to talk about their plans.

Here's a list of people who are still planning to participate:

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde

EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Lévy

These executives have not yet commented on whether they still plan to attend:

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son

HSBC CEO John Flint

Glencore Chairman Tony Hayward

MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga

London Stock Exchange CEO David Schwimmer

Societe Generale CEO Frédéric Oudéa

BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre

Standard Chartered CEO William Winters

Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin

These are the high-profile participants who have pulled out of the Saudi conference:

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish

Thrive CEO Ariana Huffington

Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim

Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong

Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes

New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin