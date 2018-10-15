Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Only one king in the jungle': UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov targets Mayweather bout

Fresh from defending his Lightweight title against Conor McGregor, the UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov has set his...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 4:51 AM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 4:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fresh from defending his Lightweight title against Conor McGregor, the UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov has set his sights on another undefeated fighter -- boxing's Floyd Mayweather.

In a video posted on Instagram by the flamboyant boxer's promoter Leonard Ellerbe, the Russian fighter challenged Mayweather -- who himself boxed McGregor in a unique head-to-head last August -- to take him on next.

Conor McGregor

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Russia

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Ultimate Fighting Championship

"Let's go Floyd, we have to fight now," a smiling Nurmagomedov says in the video, which Ellerbe says was shot at a fight event in Russia.

"50-0 versus 27-0, two guys (who) never lose. Let's go, why not? Because, in the jungle (there's) only one king. Only one king... of course, I'm the king. Because, he cannot drop... McGregor but I drop him easily. That's why, let's go."

Mayweather has fought 50 professional fights without defeat; the younger Russian has a 27-0 record.

It was not clear from Nurmagomedov's challenge what the discipline -- MMA or boxing -- would be, should the two meet.

Heated matchup

Nurmagomedov's much-anticipated UFC bout against McGregor, ended earlier in October, with the ugliest scenes coming after the fight.

The 30-year-old Russian won the heated bout with a fourth round win via submission, but the headlines were made when Nurmagomedov went over the top of the octagon to attack someone in the crowd in the immediate aftermath of his victory.

This was followed by one of Nurmagomedov's camp seemingly entering the cage, to attack the beaten McGregor.

Fellow Russian Zubaira Tukhugov -- a rostered featherweight fighter -- was pulled from a fight against Artem Lobov following the brawl that broke out after the Khabib-McGregor showdown.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

The Lightweight champ later said he had been aggravated by McGregor's pre-fight trash talk, with the Irishman -- ahead of his first match-up since losing to Mayweather last summer -- making remarks concerning Nurmagomedov's family, religion, and nationality.

Nurmagomedov also referenced an incident earlier this year when McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters in Brooklyn which injured a number of athletes and led to the cancellation of two fights and the way it had been used to promote last weekend's bout.

He said that the UFC -- considered Mixed Martial Arts' preeminent organization -- would lose him as a fighter if it fired Tukhugov following the incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Rainy and cool with early frost. Sunshine coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Ja'Quan Keys sparks ISU offense

Image

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

Image

Covered Bridge Festival continues through weekend

Image

FDA expands e-cigarette investigation

Image

Sam's Club holds free health screenings

Image

MOTHER SPREADS JOY, AWARENESS THROUGH PARADE MARCH

Image

MOTHER SPREADS JOY, AWARENESS THROUGH PARADE MARCH

Image

News 10 Sunday Weather Update

Image

Bloomfield wins sectional.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure