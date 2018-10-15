Clear

Chinese online star detained for five days for 'insulting' national anthem

A popular Chinese online personality who authorities claim "insulted" the country's national anthem has been...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 3:06 AM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 3:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A popular Chinese online personality who authorities claim "insulted" the country's national anthem has been put into detention for five days, local Shanghai police said in a statement.

Yang Kaili, a 20-year-old live streamer with at least 44 million followers, was punished after some internet users reported her to the police for "insulting the integrity of the national anthem during a live broadcast."

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Streaming media

Technology

In a video of the original broadcast on October 7, Yang sits in her apartment waving her hands in the air, mimicking a conductor, then sings the initial lines of the "March of the Volunteers," China's national anthem.

Usually in her videos, Yang sings and dances around while talking to fans who tune in for her broadcasts.

Police said she had violated China's "National Anthem Law" during her broadcast and had been taken for five days of "administrative detention" by the Jing'an branch of the Shanghai Police Department.

Under strict new laws imposed by the Chinese government in October 2017, people who "disrespect" the national anthem could go to jail for up to 15 days.

There were even reports at the time Beijing was considering extending the punishment to three years in prison.

Yang's detention stands in stark comparison to the ongoing US national anthem protests in the NFL, where despite outrage from US President Donald Trump, players continue to take a knee during the anthem to make a stand against racial injustice.

'Not above the law'

Yang posted a series of apologies to her Weibo account shortly after the incident, offering her "sincere apologies" to her fans and saying she felt ashamed.

"My action has deeply hurt everyone's feelings. Sorry, sorry to my motherland, sorry to my fans, sorry to netizens, sorry to the (live-streaming) platform," she said.

She said she would stop all broadcasting work and perform self-reflection. "I will deeply reflect, and fully accept ideological, political and patriotic education, and study hard on the National Anthem law and relevant regulations," she said.

Video live streaming has become a huge sensation in China in recent years, watched by millions of faithful viewers. It's not just for fun but also profit. Some influential streamers can make tens of thousands of dollars a month through gifts and sponsorships.

But as it has grown in size and influence, Chinese authorities have repeated crackdown down on live-streaming services and the people who use them, including tight restrictions on platforms and popular users

In their statement, the Shanghai police department said the national anthem represented "the symbol and sign of the nation."

"All citizens and organizations should respect the national anthem, and protect the integrity of the national anthem," the police said, adding live-streaming platforms were "not above the law."

"They also need to respect the law and be moral."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Rain and cooler conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Ja'Quan Keys sparks ISU offense

Image

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

Image

Covered Bridge Festival continues through weekend

Image

FDA expands e-cigarette investigation

Image

Sam's Club holds free health screenings

Image

MOTHER SPREADS JOY, AWARENESS THROUGH PARADE MARCH

Image

MOTHER SPREADS JOY, AWARENESS THROUGH PARADE MARCH

Image

News 10 Sunday Weather Update

Image

Bloomfield wins sectional.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure