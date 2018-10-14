Clear

Brexit deal fails after dispute over Northern Ireland derails talks

Negotiations between the UK and the European Union (EU) concluded Sunday without a Brexit deal, after disput...

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 11:40 PM
Updated: Oct. 14, 2018 11:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Negotiations between the UK and the European Union (EU) concluded Sunday without a Brexit deal, after disputes over Northern Ireland continued to hamper talks.

"In the last few days UK and EU negotiators have made real progress in a number of key areas. However, there remain a number of unresolved issues relating to the backstop," according to a statement from the UK's Department for Exiting the European Union.

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

Northern Ireland

United Kingdom

Brexit

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

The "backstop" refers to an agreement to protect an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Michel Barnier, the EU's Chief Brexit negotiator, said that "despite intense efforts, some key issues are still open, including the backstop."

Time is running out to reach a deal before the end of March next year, at which point the UK will crash out of the EU without any contingency plans about how to do so.

The Bank of England has warned that house prices would crash, businesses fret over chaos at the Channel ports and airlines worry that the agreements that keep planes in the air across Europe would fall away.

But for a deal to be concluded, each side must find a way of avoiding the necessity to rebuild border posts between Northern Ireland, which will leave the EU with the rest of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, which will remain in the EU.

The removal of border infrastructure was a key part of the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland after years of sectarian strife.

In an effort to avoid a "hard" Irish border, the EU had originally proposed that Northern Ireland remain closely tied to European regulations, including the customs union, after Britain leaves the bloc.

However, this proposal was rejected by the UK government. Theresa May has instead proposed that the whole of the UK remains inside the customs union, but on a short-term, temporary basis.

That proposal too has proved to be nonviable, with the EU appearing to reject the notion of a time-limit.

Last month, Barnier suggested that he was preparing to propose a new "backstop" proposal on the Irish border, attempting to "de-dramatize" discussions about what happens with Northern Ireland if Britain and the EU fail to reach an agreement on a future relationship.

But that has not resulted in any progress so far, and British Prime Minister Theresa May -- who was humiliated in her most recent attempt to reach an accord with European leaders -- faces pressure not only from within her Conservative Party, but also their allies in Parliament, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The DUP -- a right wing Northern Irish party determined to avoid reunification with the Republic -- has said it will not accept any deal which results in the country being treated differently to the rest of the UK.

According to a report from the UK's Observer on Sunday, the DUP has been preparing for a "no deal" Brexit as the most likely outcome, as May's negotiators continued to pursue a deal on the Northern Ireland issue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Rain and cooler conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ja'Quan Keys sparks ISU offense

Image

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

Image

Covered Bridge Festival continues through weekend

Image

FDA expands e-cigarette investigation

Image

Sam's Club holds free health screenings

Image

MOTHER SPREADS JOY, AWARENESS THROUGH PARADE MARCH

Image

MOTHER SPREADS JOY, AWARENESS THROUGH PARADE MARCH

Image

News 10 Sunday Weather Update

Image

Bloomfield wins sectional.

Image

Barr-Reeve wins sectional

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure