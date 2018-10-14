Start your Monday smart: A deadline for Sears, a Harry-Meghan tour, Canada legalizes pot

Getting ready to grab a gorgeous, Instagram-worthy brunch? There are actually restaurants that have become famous because of this super-photogenic food trend.

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Continents and regions Europe Families and children Florence Italy Society Southern Europe Weddings and engagements Royalty and monarchy British royal family Celebrities Misc people Prince Harry Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Companies Sears Holdings Canada Meghan, Duchess of Sussex North America Space and astronomy Space exploration The Americas Controlled substances Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal law Decriminalization Drug policy Drugs and society Law and legal system Marijuana Marijuana legalization

MONDAY

• Sears faces a critical deadline. Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, has to come up with $134 million. The most recent filing from Sears showed it had only $193 million in cash on hand as of August 4, the end of its last fiscal quarter. Having so little cash available would make it difficult for the former retail giant to pay its debt by this deadline. All signs point to a bankruptcy filing soon.

TUESDAY

• November's midterm elections are fast approaching, and we'll get a taste of one of the biggest contests when Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke, come together for a debate in San Antonio. O'Rourke's campaign just had a record-smashing third quarter fundraising haul of $38.1 million -- the most ever raised in a quarter by a US Senate campaign -- but he's trailing Cruz in the polls.

CNN's Dana Bash also will moderate a live, one-hour town hall Thursday with O'Rourke in McAllen, Texas. Cruz's campaign initially accepted an invitation to participate but later declined, a network official said

• If you'd literally rather be on the other side of the world than deal with more political rancor, watch out for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as the British royals head off to Sydney, Australia on a 16-day tour of the South Pacific. The tour will coincide with the Invictus Games (more on those later). The couple made their first public appearance together at the 2017 games.

• Are you done being sad about baseball, or are now getting sad about football? Well, a brand-new NBA season tips off, heralding a fresh crop of opportunities to be sad about yet another sport! Why do you do this to yourself? Anyway, the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET, and the West Conference gets the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET.

WEDNESDAY

• Our Canadian friends will have high hopes as adult-use marijuana is set to go on sale in approved dispensaries throughout the country. Uruguay, which became the first country to legalize recreational marijuana in 2013, is still going through growing pains in setting up its market.

• President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley for conspicuous gallantry. Canley fought off enemy attacks to lead a group of wounded Marines to safety during his time in Vietnam in 1968.

FRIDAY

• Jamie Lee Curtis returns in the role that made her famous in a reboot of the 1978 horror classic "Halloween." Original director John Carpenter was an executive producer and creative consultant on the flick.

SATURDAY

• The Student Gun Violence Summit starts in Washington, where representatives from around the country will review student plans to reduce gun violence. Along with input from teachers and other students, they're hoping to combine all of the proposals into a single "Students' Bill of Rights."

• The Invictus Games kick off in Sydney and run through October 27. Remember, this is the multisport competition that Prince Harry started, and it features wounded service members from around the world doing what they do best: being stone-cold warriors.