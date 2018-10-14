Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies lose power in crushing vote, exit poll shows

An exit poll from Bavaria's state election Sunday shows the ruling Christian Social Union has lost its majority, in a humiliating performance that is likely to rattle German Chancellor Angela Merkel's fragile coalition government.

The Christian Social Union (CSU), a conservative sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrat Union (CDU), has dominated Bavarian politics since the end of World War II, ruling the key state for all but three years of the past seven decades.

An exit poll reported by state broadcaster ARD show the CSU with just 35.5% of the vote and the pro-immigration environmentalist Greens in second place with 18.5%, a major gain of almost 10 percentage points.

The far-right anti-immigration Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) is forecast to win 11% of the vote, the poll shows. If confirmed, the party will win seats in the Bavarian parliament.

Exit polls are not final results, but are fairly reliable in Germany and give a general picture of the final count.

AfD: 'Merkel must go'

The outcome is likely to have an impact on Merkel's coalition government, which took four months to form through difficult negotiations and has come close to imploding over migration issues and a scandal involving the country's spy chief.

The CDU has accused members of the CSU of pandering to far-right sentiments to prevent losing supporters to the anti-migrant AfD.

With a drop in support for her allies and more tumult in store for her coalition, Merkel, now serving her fourth term, could find herself fighting to keep her job as party chair when the CDU holds its annual congress in December.

Analysts had said a poor performance in Bavaria may more immediately force Minister of Interior and CSU party leader Horst Seehofer to resign.

The exit poll forecasts a boost in support for the far-right AfD. Alice Weidel, the party's parliamentary group co-leader, said the poll showed there was "no longer a grand coalition in Berlin."

"Those who have voted for AfD in Bavaria today also say Merkel must go, dear ladies and gentlemen," she said. "Clear the path for new elections, clear the path for policy in our country!"

'Lessons to be learned'

Bavaria's State Premier Markus Soeder from the CSU said there were "lessons to be learned from Sunday's painful results," but as the frontrunner, the party still had the right to form government.

"Today is not an easy day for the CSU. We have not achieved a good result. We have achieved a painful result," he said.

"We accept this result with due humility and we will have to learn our lessons from it. We have to analyze it. One thing is for sure: Despite certain debates and comments and forecasts, the CSU is not only the strongest party, it has remit to form government, and that has to be said as well in this context."

If the exit poll forecast is confirmed in final results, the center-right CSU could be left in the awkward position of trying to form a coalition with the left-wing Greens, having ruled out any kind of alliance with the AfD.

Bavaria appears to have followed electoral trends in other parts of Europe. Populist anti-migrant parties across the region have splintered traditional support bases on the left and right, leading to fractured election outcomes and more coalition governments.