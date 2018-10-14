Clear

Truck carrying migrants in Turkey crashes; 22 killed

Twenty-two migrants were killed and 13 others were injured Sunday when a truck carrying them overturned, Tur...

Twenty-two migrants were killed and 13 others were injured Sunday when a truck carrying them overturned, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

The accident occurred as the truck was heading from Aydin province to Izmir. Details of the incident were not immediately available.

Children were among those killed, Anadolu said.

The local prosecutor's office has launched an investigation, according to the report.

