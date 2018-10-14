Clear

4 dead, 1 injured in shooting at toddler's birthday party

An altercation between two families at a toddler's birthday party in Texas led to a shooting that left four ...

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 5:04 AM
Updated: Oct. 14, 2018 5:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An altercation between two families at a toddler's birthday party in Texas led to a shooting that left four men dead and one injured, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a 1-year-old's party in Taft on Saturday, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Children

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Infants and toddlers

Population and demographics

Shootings

Society

Police are looking for two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting, he added.

The injured man was airlifted to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Brandley said. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

Taft, a town of nearly 3,000 people, is about 12 miles north of Corpus Christi.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Chilly, with more showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield wins sectional.

Image

Barr-Reeve wins sectional

Image

Northview soccer beats Washington

Image

Missouri State beats ISU

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 9, Segment 3, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, Segment 2, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, In The Zone, Segment 1

Image

A sunny cool Saturday ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony