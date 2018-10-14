4 dead, 1 injured in shooting at toddler's birthday party

An altercation between two families at a toddler's birthday party in Texas led to a shooting that left four men dead and one injured, authorities said.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at a 1-year-old's party in Taft on Saturday, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Police are looking for two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting, he added.
The injured man was airlifted to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Brandley said. Details about his condition were not immediately available.
Taft, a town of nearly 3,000 people, is about 12 miles north of Corpus Christi.
