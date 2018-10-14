Clear

'SNL' tackles President Trump's meeting with Kanye West

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 2:19 AM
Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump was back on the "Saturday Night Live" stage and this time he brought Kanye West with him.

Well, at least Chris Redd's version of Kanye West.

The NBC variety show opened Saturday night's episode by tackling President Trump's meeting with West and football legend Jim Brown, who was played by Kenan Thompson, earlier this week.

"Thank you all for joining us today for this important discussion. It's in no way a publicity stunt," Baldwin's Trump said.

Redd's West said that he flew to the meeting using the "power" of his "Make America Great Again" hat. He then went into a long speech about different dimensions and universes that quickly went off the rails.

"Oh, this guy might be cuckoo," Baldwin's Trump said. "I've been in rooms with Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong Un and they made a lot more sense than him."

Baldwin's Trump then started to think that West possibly reminded him of someone.

"He doesn't stop. He doesn't listen to anyone but himself. Who does he remind me of?" Trump's inner monologue asked. "Oh my god, he's black me!"

Thompson's Brown was also listening to West's talk and felt a little concerned for himself.

"Oh, my lord, what have I gotten myself into?" Thompson's Brown said. "I played football with a leather helmet and my brain is still working better than his."

Baldwin's Trump started to think that all of this could be good for him because Kanye made Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh "look calm and collected."

"So in conclusion, 13th Amendment, Chi-Raq, trap doors lead to the Unabomber, male energy, Trump is my dad, Hillary [Clinton]'s a woman and the media needs to start making this President look good," Redd's West said wrapping up his speech.

He then hugged Baldwin's Trump calling him "dad."

"I love you Kanye," Baldwin's Trump responded. "We have a lot more in common than people know. We're both geniuses, we're both married to beautiful women and we both definitely have been recorded saying the 'n-word.'"

