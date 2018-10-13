Clear

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank release official wedding photographs

A day after their wedding at Windsor Castle, Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank released four of...

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 10:27 PM
Updated: Oct. 13, 2018 10:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A day after their wedding at Windsor Castle, Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank released four official photographs of the occasion, including portraits with the Queen and other royal family members.

The longtime couple wed Friday in a ceremony at St. George's Chapel, where Eugenie's cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle in May.

British royal family

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Europe

Misc people

Northern Europe

Princess Eugenie

United Kingdom

Families and children

Queen Elizabeth II

Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royalty and monarchy

Society

Weddings and engagements

Prince Harry

Two portraits were taken in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. In one, Queen Elizabeth sits smiling next to Eugenie, who is her granddaughter. Next to the Queen is her husband, Prince Philip.

Behind the Queen stands Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, and the princesses' parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Brooksbank stands with his parents and brother.

Two page boys and six young bridesmaids appear in both portraits. They include Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the children of Eugenie's cousin, Prince William, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Eugenie and her husband went on a carriage procession through Windsor following the ceremony, though the route was much shorter than the one taken by Harry and Meghan.

One of the photographs released Saturday shows the couple sharing a kiss in the Scottish State Coach as it returns to Windsor Castle at the end of the procession.

Eugenie still holds her bouquet in the black-and-white image, with a glimpse of a footman at the back of the coach.

The final image shows the couple at Royal Lodge, the York family home in Windsor, ahead of the private dinner Friday evening.

Brooksbank wears a tuxedo and Eugenie wears a silk gown designed by Zac Posen in a muted pink that the royal family said "reflects the blush of an English rose."

The princess wears diamond and emerald earrings, which were a gift from her husband.

She also wears in her hair a clasp borrowed from the Queen. It was originally a brooch commissioned in 1830 and passed down to Queen Victoria in 1837, and then to Queen Elizabeth in 1952.

The 28-year-old Eugenie met her husband eight years ago on a ski trip in the Swiss Alps. Brooksbank, who works as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, proposed to Eugenie, an art gallery director, last winter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Chilly, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 9, Segment 3, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, Segment 2, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, In The Zone, Segment 1

Image

A sunny cool Saturday ahead

Image

Walking across the country for a good cause

Image

Breast Cancer screenings key

Image

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony