Clear

Trump heads to Kentucky rally joined by Sen. Mitch McConnell

President Donald Trump is headed to Richmond, Kentucky, to campaign for Republican Rep. Andy Barr, capping o...

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 7:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump is headed to Richmond, Kentucky, to campaign for Republican Rep. Andy Barr, capping off a week of near constant headlines coming out of the White House.

The rally is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET, at Eastern Kentucky University's Alumni Coliseum.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Kentucky

North America

Political Figures - US

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US federal government

White House

Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was spotted by reporters joining Trump in the President's limousine to ride over to the rally after greeting him on the tarmac.

"Heading to the Great State of Kentucky - Big Rally for Congressman Andy Barr - Fantastic guy, need his vote for MAGA!" Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. "Strong on Crime, Tax Cuts, Military, Vets & 2nd A. His opponent will NEVER vote for us, only for Pelosi. Andy has my Strongest Endorsement!!! See you in Kentucky."

The rally in the Bluegrass State is Trump's fourth this week.

Among possible topics for Saturday's speech could be his meeting in the Oval Office earlier with Andrew Brunson, a pastor who returned to the United States on Saturday after being released from a Turkish prison.

"We've had a very harsh relationship over the past number of months because of what was happening," Trump said at the Saturday news conference. "This is a tremendous step toward having the kind of relationship with Turkey, which can be a great relationship, that I know we're going to have.

Brunson's return comes amid controversy surrounding the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week. Turkish authorities allegedly have audio and visual evidence of Khashoggi's death, CNN reported Friday, but have not shared them with the United States, a fellow NATO ally.

Trump said Saturday that the timing of Brunson's release was a "strict coincidence."

The President has also said that he does not want to re-open the Saudi arms deal he brokered in light of the allegations -- a deal that he appraises at $110 billion, but which Saudi Arabia has only followed through on $14.5 billion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Chilly, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 9, Segment 3, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, Segment 2, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, In The Zone, Segment 1

Image

A sunny cool Saturday ahead

Image

Walking across the country for a good cause

Image

Breast Cancer screenings key

Image

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony