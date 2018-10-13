Clear

Bomb strikes political rally for female candidate in Afghanistan

A bomb Saturday that targeted a parliamentary election rally for a woman running for office in northeastern ...

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 1:04 PM
Updated: Oct. 13, 2018 1:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bomb Saturday that targeted a parliamentary election rally for a woman running for office in northeastern Afghanistan killed at least 14 people, according to a local official.

The attack occurred at an event in support of candidate Nazifa Yousofi in the Takhar province, a week before the October 20 national legislative elections, said Jawad Hajiri, the spokesman for the provincial governor.

Another 32 people were injured in the blast, Hajri said. Yousofi was not hurt.

Hajri told CNN the explosive was hidden inside a motorcycle and went off at the gathering in the Rustaq district.

Saturday's attack came after several bloody weeks in Afghanistan.

On September 3, one US service member was killed and another wounded in an "apparent insider attack" -- one carried out by a member of the Afghan security forces -- in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement from Resolute Support, the NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan.

Days later, 20 people -- including two journalists -- were killed in Kabul in twin bomb attacks on a wrestling club. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack.

A recent UN report said the number of Afghan civilians killed in the first six months of this year has reached a record high.

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 9, Segment 3, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, Segment 2, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, In The Zone, Segment 1

Image

A sunny cool Saturday ahead

Image

Walking across the country for a good cause

Image

Breast Cancer screenings key

Image

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history