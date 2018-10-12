Clear
'The show is Trump, and it is sold-out performances everywhere'

For months and months, when asked about the status of his White House, President Donald Trump would respond ...

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 10:46 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For months and months, when asked about the status of his White House, President Donald Trump would respond with something to the effect of: It's getting there, but it's not there yet.

This week suggests Trump has finally "gotten there" -- as in, he is now in full command of the message operation of the White House. And loving it.

A look through the week's major headlines -- which you can do below! -- shows just how much Trump is now doing exactly what he wants to be doing. He spent this week:

  1. jousting with reporters (mostly friendly ones -- including three phone interviews with Fox News)
  2. talking to celebrities at the White House (Kanye, obviously, but also Jeff Baxter of The Doobie Brothers and Mike Love of The Beach Boys)
  3. holding campaign rallies (Trump was in Iowa on Monday, Pennsylvania on Wednesday and will be in Ohio tonight and Kentucky tomorrow)

The best way to understand Trump's presidency is to view him as he sees himself: A reality TV producer -- and star -- who is tasked with filling time every single day.

The only connective tissue from day to day is Trump's presence. It's why any attempt to look at things Trump said a month or even a week ago, and try to predict what it means about what he will say tomorrow, is totally pointless. Every day Trump makes up a new script for the show. He's the only constant.

"The show is Trump, and it is sold-out performances everywhere," Trump told Playboy magazine in a 1990 interview. While Trump's circumstances have changed since then -- he is now, um, President -- his approach to the world has not. In fact, if anything, his experience in electoral politics has convinced Trump more than ever that the key to his success is to put on a good show. And that the way to do that is to put himself front and center.

The Point: If Trump has any say, this week will be a blueprint for a whole lot of weeks to come in his presidency. This is who he is -- and who he wants to be as President.

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday

Thursday:

Friday:

