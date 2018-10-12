Clear

Lindsey Buckingham suing Fleetwood Mac

Former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is suing the band for making him go his own way...

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 6:50 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 6:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is suing the band for making him go his own way.

In court documents obtained by CNN, Buckingham claims that lost an estimated $12 million in upcoming tour proceeds after he was involuntarily expelled from Fleetwood Mac in January. He is suing Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood for breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Fleetwood Mac

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Lindsey Buckingham

Music

Music and dance

Music groups and artists

Musical groups

Trial and procedure

It's not entirely clear what led to Buckingham's departure from the group, though his suit outlines debate about touring schedules.

Related: Lindsey Buckingham departs Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac was originally founded in 1967 by Peter Green and was named after two of its band members, Fleetwood and John McVie. Green left the band in 1969. Buckingham joined in 1974, the same year as Nicks, Fleetwood Mac's lead singer.

Buckingham wrote some of the band's most well-known songs, including "Go Your Own Way," which was the lead single off the band's highly successful 1977 album, "Rumours."

Fleetwood Mac has had a tumultuous history. The group took a hiatus in 1982 and when they agreed to go back on tour in 1987, Buckingham backed out at the last minute. In 1998, Christine McVie left the band and later rejoined in 2014.

"Everything that we wore on our sleeve, the discord and nature of the band, was the people breaking up, the dysfunction," Buckingham told CNN at a MusiCares event, days before he found out the band would be touring without him. "Right below all of that dysfunction is a great, great deal of love."

CNN has reached out to Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac's representatives for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
A Cold Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

Image

Clay County Food Pantry looking to expand

Image

Protestors lay down to take a stand

Image

A sunny and cool Saturday ahead

Image

The Global Day of Change

Image

Getting ready for the homecoming parade

Image

Getting ready for the ISU Walk

Image

Covered Bridge Festival Underway

Image

One hurt in West Terre Haute Garage Fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history