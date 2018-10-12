Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SILVER ALERT: Missing six-year-old Clinton boy could be with his mom Full Story

Michelle Obama is still right

In "The Art of War," Sun Tzu wrote, "If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you wi...

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 2:40 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In "The Art of War," Sun Tzu wrote, "If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat." But what happens if you know the enemy but not yourself? Sun Tzu didn't address this, but lately Democrats sure have.

In 2016 Michelle Obama said this at the 2016 Democratic National Convention: "When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don't stoop to their level. No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high."

Donald Trump

Michelle Obama

Political Figures - US

This week, former Attorney General Eric Holder offered an amendment: The saying for Democrats today should be, "When they go low, we kick them." Hillary Clinton also spoke out against civility in this moment, saying, "You cannot be civil with" the Republican Party because it "wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about."

I'm not with her. Or him. I'm still with Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama is still with herself, too, apparently, as she said this week on the "Today" show in response to Holder's remarks. What matters is "the messages that we send," she said. "If we're the adults and the leaders in the room, and we're not showing that level of decency, we cannot expect our kids to do the same."

What Obama is really talking about here are values -- the ideas and ideals we convey to those around us, young and old, by how we talk and behave. And Democrats and liberals in general must not let their values be defined by Donald Trump and Republicans in this moment.

Ours cannot be a "they started it" morality -- where we're on our high horse until someone drags us down in the dirt. If we believe in respect and decency and civility and radical kindness, then we must act with respect and decency and civility and radical kindness regardless of how the "other side" is behaving. Values don't bend with the political wind. Values are what define us. No matter the storms.

When Michelle Obama originally said "When they go low, we go high," it was in the throes of the 2016 presidential campaign amid Trump's repeated hate mongering, and pretty much everyone left of center cheered. Not just because it was the right stance, presumably, but also because we thought it would work.

That decency would defeat hate. It didn't. And though obviously there were plenty of other variables in Trump's victory and Clinton's defeat, it raises the question, do we only believe the high road is the right choice if it leads to victory? Are our principles that conditional?

Sun Tzu also said, "If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles."

If we know that we believe in civility and radical kindness -- and continue to show it, in spite of the nastiness and cruelty of our opposition -- then we may suffer some defeats, but we ultimately win the war. And, perhaps most importantly, along the way we help create a politics and culture worth fighting for.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Rain chances increasing; staying chilly overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Terre Haute woman dies after being hit by truck

Image

SILVER ALERT: Clinton six-year-old boy missing

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Disney releases first look of live-action 'Aladdin'

Image

Eye on Terre Haute, Oct 12th

Image

Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Image

Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge