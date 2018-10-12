Clear
Stephen Miller criticized by childhood rabbi

Stephen Miller, an architect of President Trump's immigration plans, is being criticized by his childhood rabbi, Neil Comess-Daniels, for the policy of child separations at the border.

A California school disctrict has reassigned a teacher who said Trump aide Stephen Miller would eat glue off his arm when he was in her third grade classroom.

Nikki Fiske is a teacher in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

In a piece in the Hollywood Reporter, she said that when Miller was 8, he would pour glue on his arm, wait for it to dry, peel it off and eat it.

"I remember being concerned about him - not academically," Fiske said in the piece, which appeared Wednesday. "He had such strange personal habits. He was a loner and isolated and off by himself all the time."

A district spokesman told CNN it is reviewing the incident but that Fiske has been reassigned.

"The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is looking into this matter and has placed Nikki Fiske on home assignment pending the completion of the review," district spokesman Gail Pinsker said in an emailed statement on Friday.

CNN's efforts to reach Fiske have gone unanswered.

Miller has been a part of Trump's team since January 2016, consistently accompanying the president during rallies and playing a crucial role in the administration's immigration policies.

