Get ready for the Wu-Tang TV series

One of hip-hop's legendary groups will be the focus of a new Hulu original series.The streaming servi...

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 2:43 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 2:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One of hip-hop's legendary groups will be the focus of a new Hulu original series.

The streaming service has announced that "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" will be 10 episodes and "based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan."

"Set in early '90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan's formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories," according to a statement.

The Staten Island-based group was a collection of nine rappers who collectively and individually pursued success in the music industry.

The group released five gold and platinum albums and sold 40 million albums worldwide.

"Superfly" writer Alex Tse, Imagine Television's Brian Grazer ("Empire," "Genius") and Francie Calfo ("Empire," "Genius"), and Wu-Tang Clan members RZA and Method Man will be the executive producers for "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."

Tse and RZA co-created the series. No release date has been announced.

"I'm delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse," RZA said. "Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain. This opportunity to continue the Wu-Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB, 'Wu-Tang is for the Children.' "

Method Man said he was "thrilled with this collaboration."

"This is a major win for hip-hop," he said.

