Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SILVER ALERT: Missing six-year-old Clinton boy could be with his mom Full Story

HBO's 'Camping' isn't worth staying indoors to watch

For those who have felt a void in the realm of TV self-absorption since "Girls" finished its run, "Camping,"...

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 2:44 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 2:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For those who have felt a void in the realm of TV self-absorption since "Girls" finished its run, "Camping," from that show's producers, might be the trip for you. Otherwise, this HBO adaptation of a British series, starring Jennifer Garner, makes a pretty good case for turning off the set and getting outdoors.

Adapted by the "Girls" team of Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner along with John Riggi, the eight-episode series delivers some amusing moments through the four previewed episodes, but feels too much like a "Portlandia" sketch awkwardly stretched into limited-series form.

Camping

Tourism

Travel and tourism

Companies

Home Box Office Inc

WarnerMedia

"Camping" focuses on a group of friends, who assemble for an excursion to celebrate one of their birthdays. The gathering is orchestrated by Garner's control-freak, overprotective mom, Kathryn, a classic wheatgerm-y type who quotes NPR and proudly informs the too-friendly park ranger that they've ordered the Groupon rate -- four nights, for eight adults and one kid.

With a list of ailments and a rigidly planned schedule for the trip, Kathryn has largely overwhelmed her husband, Walt (David Tennant, adopting his Yankee accent), who admits to his friends that the two haven't had sex in ages. But her meticulously kept activity roster is dealt a serious blow when one of Walt's pals shows up with a new girlfriend, Jandice (Juliette Lewis), a New Age earth goddess who promptly strips down and wades into the lake, even though Kathryn's itinerary doesn't call for swimming until later in the week.

Well-cast with a talented ensemble, including Ione Skye, Brett Gelman and Chris Sullivan ("This is Us"), "Camping" largely hinges on the tension between the two central women, who couldn't be more different in their approaches to life. Garner gamely plays up the neurotic aspects of her character, but comedy flows unevenly out of that dynamic and the colorfully coarse dialogue, and the personalities are too broadly drawn to be particularly interesting when it isn't.

The writing does zero in on a particular kind of self-analytical voice, basically migrating the nagging concerns that dominated "Girls," articulated by characters in their 20s, into the arena of motherhood and encroaching middle age.

The prevailing message, though, isn't much of a breakthrough -- namely, that we never stop having our doubts and misgivings, only that they morph and evolve as we advance further along the confusing road to adulthood.

The inherent truth of that theme, and the casting, ultimately don't provide enough incentive to muster much enthusiasm for "Camping." Even at the Groupon rate.

"Camping" premieres Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Rain chances increasing; staying chilly overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Terre Haute woman dies after being hit by truck

Image

SILVER ALERT: Clinton six-year-old boy missing

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Disney releases first look of live-action 'Aladdin'

Image

Eye on Terre Haute, Oct 12th

Image

Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Image

Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge