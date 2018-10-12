Khabib Nurmagomedov threatens to quit UFC after brawl

Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has threatened to quit UFC in the wake of his victory over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Nurmagomedov's countryman Zubaira Tukhugov -- a rostered featherweight fighter -- has been pulled from a fight against Artem Lobov following the brawl that broke out after Saturday's fight. In the chaos that ensued Tukhugov exchanged blows with McGregor after climbing into the ring.

"You canceled Zubaira's fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor," Nurmagomedov said in a lengthy Instagram post addressed to UFC.

"But don't forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST [sic], just check the video.

"If you decide to fire him, you should know that you'll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother."

Tukhugov admitted after the fight to jumping into the ring, reportedly saying on social media that he "slapped [McGregor] as promised."

UFC president Dana White said that the individuals who jumped in the ring -- three of whom, including Tukhugov, were part of Nurmagomedov's team -- would "never fight here."

Nurmagomedov, who maintained his unbeaten 27-0 record with a comfortable victory over McGregor, climbed out of the cage and appeared to attack someone in the crowd immediately after the fight.

He later said he had been aggravated by McGregor's pre-fight trash talk, with the Irishman, who had not fought since his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August last year, making remarks concerning Nurmagomedov's family, religion, and nationality.

Nurmagomedov also referenced an incident earlier this year when McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters in Brooklyn which injured a number of athletes and led to the cancellation of two fights and the way it had been used to promote last weekend's bout.

It has been widely reported that McGregor and Nurmagomedov have been temporarily suspended from October 15-24 for the events that followed Saturday's fight until the Nevada Athletic Commission hold a hearing.

Nurmagomedov's prize money from the fight has so far been withheld, but the 30-year-old will have to wait to see the extent of the charges he will face.

"And one more thing," the Russian continued in his Instagram post, "you can keep my money that you are withholding.

"You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won't get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing."