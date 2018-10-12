Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SILVER ALERT: Officials search for missing six-year-old Clinton child, could be in extreme danger Full Story

American great Lindsey Vonn to retire at the end of ski season

Lindsey Vonn, the most successful female ski racer of all time, has said she will retire at the end of the 2...

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 8:48 AM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 8:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lindsey Vonn, the most successful female ski racer of all time, has said she will retire at the end of the 2018/19 World Cup ski season.

The 33-year-old three-time Olympic medalist will call it a day even if she fails to break Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 World Cup wins.

Lindsey Vonn

Olympics

Snow skiing

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports figures

Alpine skiing

Sports organizations and teams

Team USA

winter sports

Vonn already holds the women's record of 82 wins and had previously said she would not quit the sport until she broke Sweden's Stenmark's long-standing mark.

During an event in New York on small businesses, Vonn told NBC: "If I get it [the record] that would be a dream come true. If I don't, I think I've had an incredibly successful career no matter what. I'm still the all-time winningest female skier."

Where do you think Vonn ranks among America's sporting greats? Have your say on our Facebook page.

The American had already said the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang would be her last Games. In South Korea she became the oldest woman to win an Olympic medal in any of the five Alpine skiing disciplines when she took bronze in the downhill.

Since winning gold in Vancouver in 2010, her only Olympic title, the four-time world champion has suffered multiple injuries -- fractures, knee ligament tears, concussion - and undergone surgery five times.

It was a knee injury which prevented her from defending her downhill title in Sochi four years ago.

"Physically, I've gotten to the point where it doesn't make sense," Vonn added.

"I really would like to be active when I'm older, so I have to look to the future and not just be so focused on what's in front of me."

READ: I'm not going to back down to online abuse -- Vonn

READ: How Vonn's rescue dogs helped her beat depression

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Tiger Shaw, US Ski & Snowboard President and chief executive, said on the federation's website: "The news that the forthcoming season will be Lindsey's last is to be celebrated.

"We all have a chance to watch an incredible athlete end her glittering competitive ski racing career by writing a record breaking new chapter. That is an appropriate way to pay homage to this chapter of Lindsey's life."

Vonn's first races will be in the first weekend of December at Lake Louise.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain chances increasing; staying chilly overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Image

Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

Image

Dana Mobile Food Pantry

Image

City council passes budget

Image

Terre Haute city council feels stepped on wit new jail

Image

South Knox volleyball

Image

Linton volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge