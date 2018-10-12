Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SILVER ALERT: Officials search for missing six-year-old Clinton child, could be in extreme danger Full Story

NFL players guess "Is it American or British?"

The NFL has returned to London, so we took the chance to ask some NFL stars about American and UK classic items - are they American or British?

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 8:54 AM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 9:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex British or American?

If you find that question confusing, then you're not alone.

CNN tested five NFL players making their way to London for the annual games at Wembley Stadium on their knowledge of Britain.

The results were interesting, to say the least.

For the record, although the former "Suits" actor previously known as Meghan Markle is a member of the British royal family, she is firmly an American citizen, and -- for now -- simply a resident of the United Kingdom.

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Neiko Thorpe will face each other in London at Wembley this Sunday, but when it came to this quiz Cook walked away with the win.

Ten-year veteran Cook -- who is off to a strong start with 30 catches and two touchdowns in the season's first four games -- got four out of six questions right, guessing correctly that the classic Wimbledon refreshment Pimms and Lemonade is British.

Thorpe only managed two correct questions, but got an 'A' for his wardrobe, which featured gold Air Jordan sneakers, a gold Casio G-Shock watch, and a substantial gold chain that a member of staff handed to him in the middle of the interview.

READ: Meet the 320-pound doctor blocking for the NFL's top quarterback

"I love gold. I loved it as a kid," Thorpe told CNN in July at an NFL promotional event in London. "Even before I could afford the real gold, I used to wear the fake gold. So now people ask me why I wear so much."

"I remember when I used to have to take it off, because if I didn't it would turn my neck green," he explained. "So now it's the real deal, I can keep it on."

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo -- who is a perfect 8/8 on field goal attempts this season -- was rolling until he guessed that the greatest British tennis player in several generations was American.

Nope, Andy Murray is British, sorry Josh. Remarkably, however, Lambo was well aware that Welsh actor Christian Bale is both a US and British citizen.

In terms of game preparation, Lambo expanded on his routine of mindfulness and blocking out distractions have allowed him to become one of the league's most dependable kickers.

The former MLS goalkeeper will square off against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in London on October 28 -- and if this quiz is anything to go by, the game should be close.

Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins also delivered on four out of five questions and wisely noted that fish and chips are indeed British.

READ: Why NFL fans are tailgating in parking lots and skipping the games

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Emmanuel may have won four college championships with North Dakota State, but was lagging in this competition, hitting the 50 percent mark.

Tesla cars are American, sorry Kyle. We hope you fare better against the Tennessee Titans on October 21.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain chances increasing; staying chilly overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Image

Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

Image

Dana Mobile Food Pantry

Image

City council passes budget

Image

Terre Haute city council feels stepped on wit new jail

Image

South Knox volleyball

Image

Linton volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge