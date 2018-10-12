Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SILVER ALERT: Officials search for missing six-year-old Clinton child, could be in extreme danger Full Story

Air India plane hits wall on takeoff

An Air India Boeing 737 aircraft was damaged after hitting an airport wall during takeoff on a flight from T...

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 8:49 AM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 8:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Air India Boeing 737 aircraft was damaged after hitting an airport wall during takeoff on a flight from Trichy to Dubai on Friday.

Flight IX 611, which was carrying 130 passengers and six crew members, took off from the south Indian city at approximately 1:30 a.m., but was diverted to Mumbai.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air India

Air transportation

Aircraft

Aircraft accidents

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Transportation and warehousing

Air India said the plane, which was operated by its low-cost wing, Air India Express, landed safely but two pilots have been grounded.

India's national carrier said in a statement that airport officials at Trichy, in Tamil Nadu, observed that the aircraft "might have come in contact with the airport perimeter wall."

"It was decided to divert the aircraft to Mumbai as a precautionary measure," the statement added.

A spokesperson for Air India told CNN that the plane was damaged but did not give any details.

Air India says it has reported the crash to the aviation regulator and is "cooperating with the investigation."

The incident comes weeks after a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur was forced to turn back after around 30 passengers complained of nose and ear bleeds due to low pressure in the cabin.

An official with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told CNN affiliate CNN News 18 that the crew allegedly forgot to press a button to pressurize the cabin.

The government put Air India on the auction block last year, but it failed to attract buyers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain chances increasing; staying chilly overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Image

Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

Image

Dana Mobile Food Pantry

Image

City council passes budget

Image

Terre Haute city council feels stepped on wit new jail

Image

South Knox volleyball

Image

Linton volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge